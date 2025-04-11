Nadave graduates receive national qualifications

For the first time in four decades, 113 graduates from the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development (CATD) in Nadave have been awarded nationally recognized qualifications by the Fiji Higher Education Commission, a milestone achievement for both the institution and its students.

The recognition marks a significant shift in the education landscape, affirming CATD’s commitment to producing industry-ready graduates equipped with the skills required in today’s workforce.

Officiating the graduation ceremony, iTaukei Trust Fund Board Chief Executive Officer Aisake Taito congratulated the graduates, describing the event as a celebration of excellence across four core technical trades including automotive engineering, general carpentry, wiring and fabrication, and plumbing and cementing.

“Today we celebrate the remarkable achievements of 113 talented individuals. This is a testament to the world-class standards upheld by CATD Nadave and its commitment to providing nationally recognized, relevant training.”

Taito also highlighted the impressive 96% pass rate achieved by this year’s cohort, calling it a reflection of the students’ dedication and the high-quality instruction delivered by the institution’s trainers.

The CATD training model, which emphasizes 70% practical learning and 30% theoretical understanding, was praised as a forward-thinking approach suited to Fiji’s development needs.

Taito noted that this hands-on methodology equips graduates with immediately applicable skills, boosting their employability in both local and international labour markets.

He also commended CATD’s proactive investment in modern training equipment and its efforts to strengthen partnerships with industries to align its curriculum with current market demands.

