Multiple roads closed due to flooding

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Several roads in the Northern Division are currently closed due to flooding from recent heavy rainfall.

The Soasoa Flat on Wainikoro Road, Tabia low-level crossing on Tabia Road, and Zailav low-level crossing road are closed.

Buavou low-level crossing on Buavou road in Seaqaqa, Naqumu low-level crossing on Naqumu road, Lalakoro low-level crossing on Lalakoro road, and Namuavoivoi Splash crossing #3 on Sigawe, Namuavoivoi road are also inaccessible.

Konasami low-level crossing on Dreketilailai road in Labasa is open to 4WD vehicles only.

The Fiji Roads Authority will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed.



Meanwhile, in the Western Division, a partial approach washout at Balevuto crossing in Ba has restricted width access.



Toge crossing in Ba is closed to all traffic due to flooding.



