MSG chair calls for united action against rising security threats

[Source: MSG Secretariat / Facebook]

The Chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group Security Strategy is emphasizing the need for collective action to tackle growing security challenges to ensure a safe, peaceful, and prosperous Melanesian sub-region and Pacific region.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Mason Smith, highlighted that the MSG sub-region faces constant challenges from cybersecurity risks, technical hazards, transnational crime, environmental unpredictability, and other threats that can undermine Melanesian unity.

He highlighted this during the sixth MSG Security Strategy Working Group meeting in Honiara, the Solomon Islands.

“This document will provide the direction for our respective national security strategies to ensure that the MSG is a region free of violence and instability. It will also support the creation of spaces where cooperation and collaboration are fostered and emphasize the well-being and safety of all Member States and its people.”

Smith stresses that the strategy’s success hinges on the shared values and collaboration of all Melanesian members.

“I firmly believe that the strategy will allow us to further refine and solidify our partnership within the MSG by allowing us to address common issues as signified by the six strategic priority areas under the strategy and to create an arc of stability that will promote peace, security, and prosperity.”

MSG Secretariat Director General Leonard Louma, reiterated the uniqueness of the strategy as homegrown adding that it is neither an imposed nor a borrowed strategy.

He noted that the importance of the work of the MSG SS Working Group in crafting this homegrown MSG Security Strategy is made more pronounced given the intense geostrategic interest by great powers in our region.

Once finalized, the Strategy will be submitted to the Police Commissioner’s Meeting and the Police Minister’s Meeting for vetting before it is presented to the MSG Leaders for approval.