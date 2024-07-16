MSAF works on MOU to address maritime security

Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki [File Photo]

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says meetings have been progressing with other stakeholders to address the movement of illicit drugs by sea transportation.

Cawaki states that he has met with the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Ministry of Fisheries, and the Ministry of Environment to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for maritime safety and security.

He emphasizes that with illicit drugs becoming a major concern for the country, it is crucial to collaborate effectively.

The CEO stresses the importance of stakeholders working hand in hand to protect those in maritime communities.

He adds that the MOU will encourage improved boarding and search of vessels to enhance safety and security measures.