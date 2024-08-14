MOU to enhance trade relations with China

Cabinet has endorsed the Memorandum of Understanding with the People’s Republic of China with respect to promoting Trade Facilitation and Cooperation and Deepening Blue Economy Cooperation and Sustainable Development.

Following a meeting yesterday, Cabinet says that the MOU establishes a Working Group focused on enhancing bilateral trade relations and supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, whose main responsibilities include assessing and promoting trade growth, developing effective communication channels, encouraging enterprise engagement, supporting industry associations, and addressing trade challenges.

It adds that the working group will operate under the China-Fiji Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission, with regular meetings and a mechanism for resolving trade disruptions.

Article continues after advertisement

Cabinet says the Blue Economy MOU aims to deepen bilateral cooperation in the blue economy and advance sustainable development, and it establishes a framework for enhancing practical cooperation, fostering new growth drivers in the blue economy, and promoting high-quality bilateral investment.

It says it focuses on building a mutually beneficial partnership to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, fostering high-quality investment cooperation, and promoting sustainable development.

It also supports businesses in exploring investment opportunities, establishing marine economic cooperation parks, and creating effective investment platforms.