More interest is shown in the carnival

Walesi Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Maharaj

Governments and businesses will be given a platform to raise more awareness and sell their products conveniently at the Walesi Digital Carnival in Suva tomorrow.

Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Maharaj says a lot of interest is been shown by their stakeholders.

He says their main aim is to connect their stakeholders with the customers.

Maharaj adds there will be heavy Police presence during the carnival to provide security as well as raise awareness on safety and crime prevention.

The Walesi Digital Carnival will begin at 10 am tomorrow, at the Suva City foreshore.

The event includes live music, rides, fun and games, food stalls, giveaway, and great shopping deals.