MoH looks at innovative backups to address weak electrical network

The Ministry of Health is working to ensure that the electrical circuits across hospitals and health centers are safe and strong.

The Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says that they are aware that most of the electrical network is not as strong as they would like it to be, but the Ministry has looked into innovative backups.

The 2023–2024 national budget has provisions for work to be done at the Levuka and Labasa hospitals.

“But we have to look at innovative backups. The generator and the solar units are the ones that we’re discussing at the moment.”

Dr. Fong confirms that the Ministry is working with the necessary authorities to finalize a scope of work for the Navua Hospital and that they’ve already completed the scope of work, costed it, and had tenders out for the project.