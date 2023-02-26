Missing boy was with a classmate

The 10-year-old child who was reported missing on Friday has been reunited with his family.

The student who is attending John Wesley Primary School in Raiwaqa failed to return home after school.

This morning, police confirmed that the child had followed a classmate to Kinoya, where he stayed with the family.

The boy’s family was later informed of his whereabouts.

Parents and guardians are urged to be vigilant and communicate the whereabouts of their children at the earliest possible time, if no prior arrangements are made.