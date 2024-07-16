Ministry targets rural and maritime farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture is making significant strides toward transforming the perception of rural and maritime farmers as resource-rich yet cash-poor.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana, says the Ministry is working on a strategic development plan that will support these farmers’ incomes.

Dr. Tukana highlights that one of the primary challenges faced by rural and maritime farmers is accessing their farmland.

“That’s something that we’re currently working on at the moment in terms of developing farm access routes. And I think with the next financial year, we should be able to do more of those and to be able to help them access farmland and increase their production.”

According to Dr Tukana, funds have been allocated funds in the 2024–2025 budget specifically for the construction of access roads to rural and maritime farms.

He believes farmers’ capacity to access their properties should be greatly improved by this program, which will raise agricultural productivity and elevate their socioeconomic standing.

The Ministry hopes to unlock the potential of these resource-rich areas by facilitating better access to farmlands, which will promote resilient economies and sustainable agricultural growth in the surrounding districts.