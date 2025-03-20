Health

Ministry targets remote areas for dental access

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 20, 2025 12:50 pm

The Health Ministry is intensifying efforts to improve access to dental services mainly for children and those in remote areas.

The initiative aims to ensure that preventive care and healthy oral habits are promoted throughout the population particularly where access to dental care has traditionally been limited.

Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana emphasized the importance of focusing on schoolchildren’s oral health, with reducing dental caries through multidisciplinary strategies as a top priority.

Dr. Cikamatana also outlined the role of education programs in raising awareness within communities, calling for partnership with community leaders, schools, and civil societies to drive these initiatives.

“The link between oral health and mental well-being is increasingly clear. Oral pain and discomfort can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression, impacting daily life. Conversely, mental health challenges can affect oral hygiene. This is why a holistic approach to health care is crucial.”

This aligns with the theme for this year’s World Oral Health Day, “Healthy Mouth, Healthy Mind.”

Dr. Luisa Cikamatana spoke about this while officiating at the launch of World Oral Health Day at the Nadi Hospital this morning.

