Ministry stresses joint approach for effective land management

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources prioritizes collaboration with other government departments to ensure effective land management and sustainable development practices.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo highlights the importance of aligning leases with the land zoning system established by the Department of Town and Country Planning, guided by the Town Planning Act.

Vosarogo says this approach serves as a safeguard for sustainable development while maximizing the potential of agricultural leases.

“Having to consult the Ministry of Agriculture also allows the ministry to issue the most suitable commodity for our agricultural leases, example, they define where the land is good for gracing rice Ginger farming.”

However, Vosarogo says adherence to established conditions is crucial, with penalties and potential lease cancellations for non-compliance.

The ministry’s collaboration with the Department of Town and Country Planning extends to broader initiatives, such as the development of a state land use master plans.

This integrated approach aims to finalize plans that promote sustainable development across various sectors, including mining and water resource management.