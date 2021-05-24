Ministry receives critical equipment

The Ministry of Health has received equipment and kits from the Japanese government and UNICEF.

The equipment will boost routine vaccination efforts for more than 80,000 children.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says with the donation, the ministry will be able to effectively deploy vaccines, which are the safest methods of protecting children from life-threatening diseases.

Today we recieve 5 vehicles, Solar Refrigerators and other support for our Expanded Program of Immunization at FPBS from @JAPANembFIJI and @UNICEFPacific @veitchjonathan1 Grateful to our partners for supporting immunodeficiency Vaccine Preventable Diseases like Polio, measles etc pic.twitter.com/ZYKArYSLxw — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 14, 2022

Doctor Waqainabete has commended the health staff for conducting door-to-door vaccinations for children in the interior of Ra.

“This door-to-door boots on the groundwork by our health staff has brought to fruition the high vaccination rate that we have not only with EPI but with COVID-19 as well. I have had many of my colleagues all over the world ask what is the key to Fiji’s high vaccination coverage of COVID-19.”

Doctor Waqainabete says the handover is timely because Fiji will be participating in World Immunization Week next month.

The Ministry received cold chain equipment, including 15 solar refrigerators with health kits, 25 cold boxes, 120 vaccine carriers, 500 fridge tags, and three vehicles, including a refrigerated vehicle.