Ministry committed to enhancing work environment

The Ministry of Health is committed to enhancing the work environment for medical professionals, despite facing an exodus of staff to more lucrative offers overseas.

In the last year the ministry has experienced a notable decline in staff resignations, a trend hailed by the Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr. Lalabalavu pledged to further enhance hospitals, health centers, and nursing stations nationwide while addressing the Cakaudrove Provincial Council last week Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Lalabalavu emphasized the Ministry’s efforts to improve public health, particularly in addressing non-communicable diseases.

The Health minister says that a substantial portion of the Health Ministry’s budget is allocated to combating NCDs through medication procurement, acquiring biomedical equipment, and conducting awareness outreach programs.