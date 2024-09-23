Minister warns against cheap electrical materials

[Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority is urging homeowners to install safer electrical materials in homes.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says opting for cheaper electrical materials has proven costly for many homeowners who lost everything in fires.

Between July 2021 and July last year, the main causes of fires were electrical faults, arson or suspicious incidents and unattended cooking.

Nalumisa states that the NFA is actively addressing key areas in its strategy to reduce fire-related incidents, preserve property and promote a culture of safety.

As part of this effort, the NFA has increased its awareness campaigns including house-to-house visits, school visits and community programs.

From January 2021 to July 2023, the NFA conducted 31,037 house-to-house visits, 1,170 school visits and 983 community awareness programs, reaching 388,033 people.

The Minister adds that the NFA has launched its Integrated Community Fire Wardens and Emergency Response Framework, training community members in fire safety, first aid and emergency response.