Mini Job Fair boosts employment prospects

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh at the 2024 Mini Job Fair in Nadi [Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/Facebook]

The 2024 Mini Job Fair marks a significant step in the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to facilitate employment opportunities and foster economic growth.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh in Nadi yesterday.

Singh says the key objective of this Mini job fair is to bring together job-seekers and potential employers.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that finding suitable employment can be a daunting task, and through this initiative, the Ministry seeks to create a platform where opportunities and talent converge.

A total of 40 employers participated in the fair which attracted a large number of jobseekers.

Employers at the fair took advantage of the opportunity to find candidates for numerous vacancies.

The theme of this year’s event was “Where Talents Meet Opportunities” which encapsulates the Ministry’s vision for a future where every Fijian has access to decent and meaningful employment opportunities.

The NEC Act 2009 places a social responsibility on employers to promote employment through the engagement of suitably qualified unemployed persons as attaché’s or volunteers on a ratio of at least five percent of the total number of workers if employing more than 50 workers.