MIDAS launch to boost border screening and security

A border management information system launched at the Nausori International Airport recently will play a key role in boosting Fiji’s border screening processes.

The Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) pilot project was launched by the Fiji Immigration Department, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Speaking at the launch event, Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii , reflected on Japan’s commitment to supporting regional development initiatives through technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.

“The soft-launch of MIDAS enhances Fiji’s border security and immigration systems. This initiative not only helps protect Fiji’s population from transnational crime and diseases but also elevates Fiji’s position as a sovereign nation,

better protecting its borders while advancing cross-border trade and travel. Japan is proud to have contributed to this project, which strengthens the friendship between our two nations.”

IOM Fiji Officer in Charge Matthew Bidder said the launch of MIDAS in Fiji marked a critical advancement in modernizing border management systems to meet evolving global and regional challenges.

“This system will not only enhance security but also improve service delivery and contribute to the country’s broader digital transformation goals. We are proud to support the Fiji Immigration Department in this pioneering initiative.”

The pilot launch at Nausori International Airport marked the first step toward a full-scale implementation of MIDAS across Fiji’s key international gateways, including Nadi International Airport and major seaports.

This initiative follows IOM’s 2021 gender-sensitive rapid assessment of Fiji’s border management during the COVID-19 pandemic, which identified critical areas for improvement in policy, governance, and technology. The MIDAS pilot

addresses these recommendations, enabling Fiji to lead by example in adopting cutting-edge border management solutions in the Pacific region.