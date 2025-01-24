Massive Kalabu fire destroys businesses

A massive fire engulfed the Kalabu Tax Free Zone in Valelevu, Nasinu yesterday afternoon, causing significant damage to multiple businesses.

The National Fire Authority successfully extinguished the blaze by midday today.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that the Wallson Foods Ltd warehouse was completely destroyed by the fire.

In addition to the warehouse, several nearby businesses were also affected, including shops, a private school, a restaurant, a canteen, a movie shop, and the bulk and point-of-sale operations of Hot Bread Kitchen.

Investigations into the cause of the fire will commence shortly, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.