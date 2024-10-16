'Mana over Meth' documentary highlights inspiring recovery

Jessica Apanui and Holly Beckham

Groundbreaking documentary titled Mana over meth will be screened at the Japan ICT USP this evening, featuring the inspiring story of Jessica Apanui, a former drug addict.

Produced by New Zealand’s Holly Beckham, the film aims to shed light on addiction and the power of recovery.

Apanui says she started taking drugs at the age of 12.

Article continues after advertisement



[Jessica Apanui]

She says she had a troubled childhood and took solace in drugs.

“Mana is about having the strength. It’s about being connected to self. It’s about integrity. It’s about ownership. It’s about courage.”

Producer Holly Beckham says the screening comes with a powerful message for the people of Fiji that addiction can affect anyone, regardless of background.

Beckham hopes that this documentary will foster understanding and encourage support for those struggling with substance abuse.



[Holly Beckham]

The documentary reflects a growing awareness of addiction issues in the Pacific Islands, emphasizing community support and resilience.

Beckham encourages viewers to engage with the documentary themes and foster conversations around mental health and recovery.

The documentary is set to serve as a beacon of hope, showing that with the right support and determination, a brighter future is achievable.