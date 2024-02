A 25-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted and unlawfully wounded his 3-year-old step-daughter has been remanded in custody.

The man appeared in the Navua Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that he slapped the victim who is a special needs child when she refused to eat, burnt her legs with tobacco and sexually assaulted her.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court where it will be called on 1st March.