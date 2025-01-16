Man in custody for alleged robbery

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A suspect is in custody for alleged aggravated robbery at Ram Autar Feeder Road, in Vuci South, Nausori.

Police say the incident took place last night.

A CCTV footage in relation to the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The Eastern Division Police Operation team managed to identify the suspect after viewing the CCTV.

The suspect was known to Police and was arrested this morning.

He is also being investigated for other cases.