Man dies in head-on collision

A tragedy struck along the Waimalika stretch in Nadi today as a fatal head-on collision claimed the life of a man.

Eyewitnesses say it was a harrowing scene where a vehicle traveling towards Lautoka allegedly veered into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a four-wheel drive bound for Nadi.

The accident occurred after 3pm and three others have also been rushed to the hospital.

The police and the National Fire Authority are still at the scene.