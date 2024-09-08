Man and boy rescued from sea

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A fibreglass boat carrying two people capsized after it was hit by a large wave in the waters near the Navua Passage, yesterday.

Fiji Police Force received a call of distress in the afternoon, after which officers from Navua Police Station were deployed to rescue the duo from sea.

Police Chief of Operations, Livai Driu says their officers rescued the captain of the boat and a 17-year-old boy who were later treated at the Navua Hospital.

He says it was fortunate that no lives were lost, and the boat which capsized was also recovered and returned to the captain of the boat.

Driu is urging operators of small boats to carefully monitor the weather in order to take appropriate decisions, and also adhere to advisories from authorities.