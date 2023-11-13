Mamanuca and Yasawa prepare for intensifying TC threat

Yaroi Village in Malolo Island [Source: Supplied]

Residents of the Yasawa and the Mamanuca Group are gearing up for the potential impact of an intensifying tropical cyclone.

This is following a notice from the Fiji Meteorological Service that Tropical Depression 02F is set to escalate to a Tropical Cyclone this afternoon.

Tevita Tuidraki, a villager from Yaro, Malolo reports that heavy rain has been persistent since last night, prompting proactive measures among the community members.

Villagers are diligently preparing for the impending weather event by securing their homes, anchoring fiberglass boats and ensuring an adequate supply of food for the upcoming days.

Reflecting on past cyclone experiences, Tuidraki highlights the community’s commitment to taking weather advisories seriously.

Having weathered previous cyclones, residents are well aware of the potential risks and are leaving no room for complacency in their preparations.