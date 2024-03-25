LTA cracks down on improperly issued taxi permits

The Land Transport Authority is taking a firm stance against corruption, actively working to recover 55 taxi permits obtained through improper means in the Western Division.

Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa confirms ongoing investigations into the irregularities surrounding the permit issuance.

Rokosawa says their retrieval team is working to recover and confiscate these 55 permits.

He says the LTA is taking this matter seriously and is assuring the public that they will not tolerate any form of corruption or fraudulent activities within the organization.

Rokosawa adds they are intensifying efforts to identify and neutralize any additional individuals outside LTA who may have been involved in this collusion.

He is appealing to the public for assistance in locating these permits.

Rokosawa says all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.



[Source: Supplied by LTA]