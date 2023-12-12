Loss of revenue through IUU fishing

[File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Navy reports that the country has lost about $600 million in revenue as a result of Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

According to the Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake, the primary culprit behind these activities is the exploitation of fishing licenses, which, instead of contributing to sustainable practices, are engaged in IUU fishing.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Tawake says that the Fiji Navy is now stepping up its efforts to stop IUU fishing by working together with key stakeholders.

“That’s why we work in collaboration with our fisheries and our customs. They take the lead role. We support them at sea. Our broader responsibility out at sea is to ensure that our maritime security and our region are always protected from our borders, the maritime oceans.”



Navy Commander Commander Humphrey Tawake

Tawake reaffirms that the Fiji Navy is fulfilling its duty, highlighting the vital role that maritime diplomacy plays in defending the interests of Fiji as a whole.

The Navy Commander believes that in addition to tackling the root causes of IUU fishing, the Fiji Navy is also exploring measures to strengthen regulations, improve monitoring systems, and enhance the efficiency of licensing processes.