Logani youth group receives $10k farming boost

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The dreams and aspirations of the youth of Logani Village in the district of Bau in Tailevu have received a boost with the provision of farming implements to assist them in their youth farming project.

Founded in February this year, the Veiwekani Youth Group was established to help steer village youth away from social challenges, including the rising threat of illicit drug activities that are impacting many communities in the country.

The youth have cultivated a variety of vegetables and crops, including cabbages, beans, chillies, dhaniya, cucumber, dalo, and yaqona.

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The group received around $10,000 worth of farming implements from Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

The provision of the farming implements is made possible through funding under the Ministry’s Self-Help Programme.

Youth leader Jolame Gonewai says the assistance from Government marks a new beginning for the youth in the village of Logani.