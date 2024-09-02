LICI committed to giving back to the community

The Life Insurance corporation of India is celebrating its 68th anniversary by giving back to the community.

This was revealed in a press conference this morning by LICI General Manager Pradeep Shenoy highlighting activities planned for the week celebration.

Shenoy says that LICI will be engaging with the communities with range of activities including blood drive, Twomey hospital visitation, and mangrove planting and clean up drive at the My Suva Park Picnic Area.

“We have received permission from the Ministry of Lands to plant mangrove samplings along the shore in the Walu Bay area.”

He says that the local community will be engaged in this initiative as the sampling proceeds will be used for community developments.

The General Manager says that LICI is also discussing about providing necessities in kind for Twomey Hospital patients and doing urgent civil work at the hospital.

The Anniversary program is schedule for the whole week.