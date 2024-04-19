LDS Church donates over $100,000 donated for hospital upgrade

A total of $171,692 has been allocated towards improving the healthcare infrastructure at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The funds were contributed by the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS Church, to help improve the hospital infrastructure, especially in the area of medical sterilisation services.

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the agreement between the Ministry and LDS Church will greatly improve medical services for Fijians.

Ro Filipe says he is grateful for the contributions of the LDS church.

“So we are grateful to the Latter-day Saints church for coming on board and working with the Ministry of Public Works to progress that quickly. In our wider sense, it also assists the public works, our staff, and keeps the whole department up to par in terms of the services.”

He states that the works are related to the carpentry, joinery, plumbing, and electrical works for the Central Sterile Supply Department for the refurbishment of operating theatres, the Makoi birthing unit, and the maternity birthing unit in the central division.

The upgrades are scheduled to be completed within the next three months.