Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

Peceli Vosanibola

Former Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning for a mention to check on compliance of a No Case to Answer submission.

Vosanibola is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Vosanibola is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa Village, Bureta, in Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained over $19,749 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Vosanibola’s defence requested Magistrate Pulekeria Low for time until the end of this week to complete the No Case to Answer defence.

FICAC representative told the Magistrate that the Verbatim of the first victim will be released by Close of Business today while the rest will be subsequently released throughout the week to the defence counsel.

The magistrate has granted 14 days to FICAC to make any necessary response in the defence in this matter.

The magistrate will have to seek the high courts direction on this matter for a likely extension due to the limitations such as the time frame of this matter which is to conclude by the 31st of July.

The matter will be called again for mention and bail has been extended until the 12th of July.