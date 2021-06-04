Lautoka restaurants hope restrictions will be lifted soon

A number of restaurants in Lautoka are hoping that the restrictions on dine-in will be lifted soon.

One in particular is South Seas Aamira Restaurant who was closed for a few weeks but reopened just days ago.

Currently, restaurants on Viti Levu are only allowed takeaways.

Owner Hafiz Khan says while they are grateful that certain restrictions have been eased on West businesses, they are looking forward to more good news.

“My restaurant is open but I’m hoping that people will be allowed to eat in as my location is beside the sea and that’s how I make my business.”

Khan says currently it’s just his wife and him that are running the eatery.

He also says that sales for this week has been good but allowing dine-in will definitely boost not only his business but many others who for the past few weeks have been hit hard.

Khan adds the 3 staff that are at home are also expected to start soon.

It’s also been more than a month since a COVID-19 case has been identified in the sugar city.