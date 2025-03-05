Late birth and death registrations a growing concern

[File Photo- Minister Siromi Turaga]

The Ministry of Justice has raised concerns over delays in birth and death registrations in Fiji, warning that the issue is affecting the accuracy of national records.

Minister Siromi Turaga emphasized that the problem is especially prevalent among iTaukei communities, particularly in rural areas, where access to registration services remains a challenge.

Turaga says many children remain unregistered until they are six years old, causing significant challenges in providing the correct information to relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our aim is to visit all the 14 provincial offices so that we can address this issue with the representatives, the Turaga ni Koros; they will organize themselves and mobilize members of their villages.”

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu also weighed in, noting that many people take birth and death registrations lightly.

Vasu is encouraging Fijians to help the ministry by registering births and deaths promptly.

“I think some Itaukei are still not fully aware of the importance of registration. Having a birth certificate is crucial for accessing education, registering a business, and engaging with authorities. I urge our Itaukei people to take this matter seriously.”

In response to the issue, the Ministry of Justice is currently conducting visits to 14 provinces to assist people in registering and obtaining their birth certificates, aiming to address the registration gap.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.