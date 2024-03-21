Lagilagi Housing update

[File Photo]

The Lagilagi Housing Estate project which will provide housing to an additional 36 families is nearing completion.

The Project was initiated by the People’s Community Network Charitable Trust as they wanted to design and construct low-cost housing units. The Trust had received $12.7 million for the project from the government, but the construction fell short of expectations.

Despite this setback, PRB has been able to make good progress on the Lagilagi Housing Estate.

“The government and the Ministry of Housing will continue to support the PRB in completing the Lagilagi low-cost housing project that will provide a stable home for an additional 36 families and discussions are also underway for the future development of Jittu estate. “

Nalumisa highlights the cabinet had endorsed PRB’s involvement to complete and manage the long-stalled project.

With the recent launch of the PRB’s new website, they aim to provide enhanced services to its customers.

The website is a one-stop shop where people can get information on all PRB-related matters.