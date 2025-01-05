Labasa vendors call for review of operation day

The Labasa Market Vendors Association is calling on the Town Council to reconsider the current daily operation of the market in order to address ongoing challenges faced by vendors.

Association Secretary Amra Wati says that registered vendors are struggling with the new opening schedule, which now allows farmers to sell every day, as opposed to the previous three-day schedule.

She says that this issue has persisted since last year, with vendors hopeful that the Town Council will take action to resolve it in the new year.

Wati claims the current system is not fair as farmers are paying less stall fees while registered vendors are paying more but selling at the same price.

Another vendor, Hakiman Bi, is hoping the stall fees will be reviewed this year, as most vendors are affected.

FBC News has sent questions to the Labasa Special Administrators Chair Paul Jaduram, who is yet to respond.