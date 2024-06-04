Kumar was a kind-hearted man: Lal

Matalevu Creek in Tavua

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal, says 33-year-old Nitesh Kumar, whose body was found yesterday at Matalevu Creek in Tavua, was a kind-hearted and peaceful person.

Lal says that Kumar had been a taxi driver for four years and primarily drove during the night.

The Association is concerned as this is the third incident in the past six months where a taxi driver has lost his life.

Article continues after advertisement

In December last year, the body of a 36-year-old taxi driver was found in Ba, and in March this year, a 28-year-old taxi driver was found dead in Savusavu.



Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal

Lal says Kumar’s taxi was found abandoned near the Dokanaisuva Police Post on Sunday, and attempts to contact him at that time proved futile.

“We are very concerned, we do not want any other drivers to lose their lives because they also have families. We will be going to higher authorities and if nothing happens then our last option will be to go on strike. And yes he (Kumar) was very good and respectful person. He was especially driving at the night time.”

Tavua Taxi Association President Navilesh Naidu says there is a growing sense of fear that has gripped drivers.

“We face a lot of challenges here. But now all the taxi drivers are afraid to operate at night.”

Naidu adds that it is disheartening to see a family losing their son in such a horrific incident.

Meanwhile, the victim was reported missing last Saturday after he failed to return to his family in Korovou, Tavua.

His body was identified by a family member after it was found at Matalevu Creek in Tavua on Monday.