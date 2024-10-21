KPMG launches nature positive challenge

Managing Partner KPMG Fiji Lisa Apted

KPMG Australia has launched the KPMG Nature Positive Challenge 2024, continuing to champion and support innovative eco startups to build scalable businesses that have a positive impact on nature and the environment.

The Challenge is open to startups in Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Managing Partner KPMG Fiji Lisa Apted says the Challenge was extended to Fiji entries for the first time in 2023 and had attracted competitors from a wide range of eco startups

Apted explains that for this year, their two themes are – regenerative economy and sustainable food systems.

She states both are especially relevant for Fiji and the South Pacific.

Past winners of the Challenge include plastic alternatives biotech Uluu which has gone on to raise eight million dollar in seed funding and collaborate with Quiksilver, and biodiversity data platform startup Xylo Systems which expects to hit $1 million in turnover next year.

The KPMG Nature Positive Challenge applications will close on November 8th.