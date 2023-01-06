Korea commits to increasing cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka (left), Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Park Young-kyu. [Source: Fiji Government]

Korea reassures its commitment to increasing relations and cooperation with the Pacific, including Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Park Young-kyu while paying a courtesy visit to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, and the Assistant Minister, Alitia Bainivalu.

Young-kyu also shared Korea’s plans to host the first Korea-Pacific Islands Summit in 2023.

He adds that during the first half of the year, Korea also intends to have a private-sector business delegation to Fiji to promote not only government-to-government but business-to-business relations.

Meanwhile, Gavoka says this is just the beginning for them; they are longtime friends with lots of opportunities to look forward to.

He shared the Government of Fiji’s commitment to growing the over 50-year friendship and cooperation Fiji shares with Korea.

The Minister and Ambassador further discussed the possibility of resuming direct flights between Fiji and Korea given the changing Korean market demographics.