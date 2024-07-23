Kiran reaffirms commitment to empowering rural women

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Assistant Minister for Women has assured that the government remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote rural women’s participation in social and economic empowerment activities.

Sashi Kiran acknowledged the challenges faced by women in rural areas, including distance, transportation, and economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing global conflicts, and climate change.

Kiran says the government will always assist with initiatives aimed at promoting rural women’s participation in social and economic empowerment activities in order to level the playing field and to help reduce poverty through empowerment.

She highlighted this while handing over the Women Resource Center and kitchen items to the Nakoroivau Women’s Group in Tailevu.

“Our government is steadfast in making progressive strides towards achieving our national development plan together with SDG 5 goals. SDG 5 is focused on empowerment of women on all fronts.”

She also urged to community to share their challenges and visions for the future, ensuring their concerns are taken back to the government for action.