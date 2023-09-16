Kim’s fate hangs in the balance

Grace Road President Daniel Kim

The case of Grace Road President Daniel Kim will be called in court on Monday.

This has been confirmed by Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua is challenging a court order obtained by Kim’s lawyer to prevent Kim from getting deported.

The Home Affairs Minister says Kim is a fugitive wanted by the South Korean government, and Fiji is only adhering to international law by doing this.

Kim and seven other members of the Grace Road Group have been on Interpol’s red notice since 2018.

Meanwhile, a number of petitions have been submitted to the Minister in a bid to prevent the process of deporting Kim.

Tikoduadua says he acknowledges the receipt of these petitions, but it is not going to stop him from going ahead with the process.