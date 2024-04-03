Juvenile amongst those facing sexual offence charges

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) [File]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged 21 people with a total of 39 counts of sexual offences last month.

Of these 21, one was a juvenile.

There were 20 victims of whom seven victims were under the age of 18.

Article continues after advertisement

A 77-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 18-year-old niece while in another incident, a 62-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 60-year-old sister-in-law.

There was one incident where a 38-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A 56-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 10-year-old niece while in another incident, a 64-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 20-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of his seven-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 19-year-old wife.

A 50-year-old man was charged with the rape, criminal intimidation and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 40-year-old de facto partner.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 23-year-old de facto partner.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 16-year-old girl while in another incident, a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 24-year-old woman.

A 58-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl while in another incident, a 29- year-old man was charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman from his village.