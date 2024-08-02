It was not a picnic, Rokovada tells Chaudhry

[Source: Supplied]

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada has clarified that the Permanent Secretaries Retreat in Pacific Harbour was not a “picnic.”

Rokovada was responding to comments made by Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry, who questioned the nature of recent PSC event.

Chaudhry claims the Permanent Secretaries were enjoying a retreat at a luxury resort in Denarau, Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the actual venue for the retreat was the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.



[Source: Supplied]

Chaudhry asked whether serious work was done at the retreat or if it merely involved “merrymaking.”

In response, Rokovada states the event was a capacity-building and team-building exercise, not a picnic as suggested by Chaudhry.



[Source: Supplied]

He says the sessions focused on leadership, innovation, and planning for Fiji’s future, challenging Permanent Secretaries to discuss their vision for the country up to 2030 and beyond.

Rokovada criticized Chaudhry’s suggestion that the 20 Permanent Secretaries were at the retreat merely to enjoy themselves, calling it ill-advised and irresponsible.

He also says this retreat was more cost-effective compared to previous ones held under the FijiFirst Government, which included retreats at expensive resorts on the Coral Coast and in Denarau, sometimes spanning two nights and even two consecutive retreats in some years.

This year’s retreat covered topics such as diversity and inclusion, data collection, and cybersecurity awareness.

Rokovada emphasized that the PSC’s annual retreat is an investment aimed at enhancing effective collaboration among Permanent Secretaries.