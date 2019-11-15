It is vital to be prepared: Nausu

Nadivakarua Villagers in Kubulau Bua believe it is vital to be prepared during any Natural disaster.

Village Headman Abereli Nausu says he ensured all villagers prepared well for category Five Tropical cyclone Yasa.

Nausu says two houses in the village were destroyed and other houses were damaged.

“All we need now is food and water. There are families who have suffered a lot as two families have lost their homes and the majority of the houses have sustained some damage.”

Villager Luisa Kalouniviti moved to the village six months ago and her house was heavily damaged by the cyclone.

“I just thought of the children, but I have to be strong because of the kids. One of my kids was crying as it’s the first time for him to experience such a cyclone.”

Kalouniviti says she was concerned about her kids and – keeping safety in mind – they moved into an evacuation center.

The villagers are now working together to ensure the houses they re-build are category five cyclone resilient.

Abereli Nausu says he doesn’t want villagers to go through the same situation again.