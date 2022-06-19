Investment Fiji to strengthen relations with exporters

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty.

Investment Fiji will be working closely with local exporters to prepare them well for existing and emerging markets.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says export has always been part of their portfolio but they are giving it more focus now.

Chetty says through their recently launched Exporter Guide, they are looking at how best they can support the journey of these businesses.

“We will be more aggressive in terms of our relationship management or talking to people that are out there in the market and they look at Fiji as a potential destination where they can buy their goods from. So we are identifying all those.”

Chetty says Investment Fiji will be focusing on capacity development and provide training sessions to the exporters so they can better understand the processes, rules and regulations of the overseas market.

He adds this will help our exporters to maintain quality and strengthen their relationships with the buyers.