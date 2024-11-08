Intoxicated man charged with murder

A 40-year-old man residing in Namadai settlement in Namadi has been charged with murder.

It’s alleged the man was under the influence of liquor when he assaulted a 70-year-old man at the settlement, causing serious injuries on Saturday.

Police say the victim was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted, up until he passed away on Tuesday.

The accused was officially charged with one count of murder and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.