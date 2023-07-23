Innovative measures critical to enhance cultural sector

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says Fiji’s cultural sector is facing tremendous challenge and is still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vasu says establishing innovative measures is critical to ensuring that sector’s contribution to economic development is recognized and enhanced.

He made these comments at the 8th Melanesian Spearhead Group Ministers of Culture and Arts meeting.

Vasu states that a significant milestone for Fiji’s culture sector was achieved earlier this year when the country’s first-ever national culture policy was passed by the cabinet.

“The sector’s appropriate review of current legislation in the culture sector, which has been in existence since colonial days, is critical to ensuring that protection mechanisms are relevant and address issues of today. Our views of the Fiji traditional knowledge and expressions of culture bills and policies are currently underway.”

He says that this policy, developed over a decade, now has the necessary budget to roll out its implementation, setting standards to facilitate investments in cultural activities and resources, thus promoting engagement by the people.

Vasu states that Fiji has finally completed a 15-year stake in mapping 14 provinces of Fiji, with funding from the Tokyo Trust Fund board in Fiji.

It will soon launch a revamped database that will organize and store all the council data collected from the 1193 villages.

The data collected will enhance the functions and soon-to-be-established natural cultural authority of traditional knowledge and expressions of culture.