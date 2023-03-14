Inmates to undertake formal educational training: AG

[Source: File]

Attorney General, Siromi Turaga has revealed plans for the University of the South Pacific to provide formal educational training for inmates under the care of Fiji Corrections Service facilities around the country.

Turaga says a lot of inmates have acquired new skills while serving their term.

He says this has assisted inmates to be self-sustained after serving their term.

“Emphasizing that it’s not the end of the road as they are only in prison for a brief time and they should learn from the opportunities provided to them in term of rehabilitation and when they are released they can start a fresh.”

Over 2,000 remandees and inmates are under the care of the Suva Remand Center and Fiji Corrections Service’s Korovou Center.