Increase in HIV among youth

The Ministry of Health strongly encourages Fijians to refrain from engaging in high-risk activities that increase their chances of acquiring HIV.

This is especially true with the practice of Bluetooth and chemsex through the use of injectable illicit drugs.

This as there has been a significant increase in the transmission of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus has been observed among adolescents, with 50 new cases of HIV are individuals between the ages of 15 and 19.

It accounts for 9 percent of the 552 new cases of HIV diagnosed so far this year.

As 73 percent of the new cases are individuals less than the age of 39, it represents an alarming amount of the younger population diagnosed with HIV.

Head of Family Health, Doctor Rachel Devi says the causes of infection may be multiple among youth, but the use of injectable illicit drugs has immensely contributed to the spread of HIV.

“We know that the young also use injectable drug use … they do inject drugs. And one of the common things we have seen, and I believe even in social media it has come out, is the sharing of needles, even the Bluetooth in context that we have been talking about.”

Dr Rachel says the statistics are just the tip of the iceberg, as the Health Ministry progressively improves its diagnosis capacity.

“I think when you look at the bulk of our new HIV diagnosis for 2024, similar to the other trends, but having said that, it is increasing in the sense that we have got 73% now in the less than 39 years of age, and that in itself is huge. It is the young population of the country.”

The Health Ministry strongly encourages Fijians to refrain from engaging in high-risk activities that increase their chances of acquiring HIV, including unprotected sex with multiple partners, chemsex and Bluetooth through the use of injectable illicit drugs.