ILO pledges support for MSME’s

ILO Director for Pacific Island Countries, Matin Karimli (left).

The International Labor Organization’s Pacific Office recently completed a collaborative project that focuses on supporting MSME’s post-COVID recovery.

ILO Director for Pacific Island Countries, Matin Karimli says the “Informal economy’s recovery project” focuses on the challenges that MSME’s in four island countries, including Fiji, faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karimli says the tourism industry works with the majority of the MSME’s and they were all impacted during the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says the economy is now recovering well.

“It was a joint exercise under one UN which have great success in assisting businesses build resilience through business development initiatives such as business continued planning training, advisories and mentoring services.”

Karimli has reassured that the ILO will stand ready to support Fiji’s recovery journey.

“For ILO, a key area of concern and through initiatives such as the sustainable development program, will continue to provide support to aspiring entrepreneurs and we place great emphasis on providing an enabling environment for businesses to grow.”

Fijian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises form the backbone of the economy.

They contribute to over 18% of the GDP and provide employment for approximately 60% of the Fijian labor force.