Housing Minister steps in for displaced women

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, will collaborate with the Suva City Council to find ways to assist three homeless young women.

Nalumisa, while walking through Thurston Garden in Suva says he was shocked and saddened to discover three displaced young adults seeking shelter there.

He stated that the three young women are part of our community, emphasizing that it is everyone’s responsibility to care for them as a society.

The trio Laisani from Yadrana in Lau, Susana from Matacula in Tailevu, and Atelaite from Saliadrau in Namosi have been living on the streets for several months.

During a brief conversation with them, the Minister learned that Susana and Atelaite have both completed Form Seven education.

Nalumisa says they intend to address the needs of the young Fijians which are accommodation and employment opportunities.

Following this the Minister had a talanoa session and the two ladies requested assistance in starting up their small business.

Nalumisa says relevant stakeholders will be consulted to assist the young ladies in realizing their dreams and aspirations.