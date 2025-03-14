Holi brings Fiji together

file photo

Holi is a celebration centered on removing negativity, where everyone is covered in vibrant colors, symbolizing the shedding of old identities.

It is a day of forgiveness, renewal and unity, where words and actions are forgiven, and relationships are refreshed.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran explained that during the festival, people sing, visit homes and bless each household with joy.

Music, sweets, and colors are shared as part of the celebrations.

She compares the blending of all colors into white light to how our diverse paths all lead to the same goal: a peaceful and harmonious nation. In this unity, we celebrate our differences, recognizing that they make our country beautiful.

Kiran emphasizes that acceptance is essential for embracing both diversity and unity.

This acceptance helps us navigate life’s challenges with grace and understanding, nurturing peace within ourselves and in the world around us.

She also mentions the traditional customs, such as the playing of colors after the bonfire and the burning of Holika’s effigy. Holika, who was protected by a boon that made her immune to fire, tried to use it to harm her nephew but was burned instead.

This story teaches us that using our talents to harm others ultimately leads to self-destruction.

Kiran encourages everyone to carry the spirit of acceptance and unity, stressing that by embracing these values, we can build stronger and more inclusive communities.

