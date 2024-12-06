High Court orders suspected crime proceeds to be forfeited to the State

The Suva High Court has ordered that $18,030.10 currently held with Bred Bank Fiji, which is suspected to be proceeds of crime, to be forfeited to the State.

This is in relation to the forfeiture application filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case of the State versus Norman William Fisher earlier this year.

Fisher is charged with one count of giving information derived from false or misleading documents, one count of false or misleading statements in applications, and one count of offences in connection with applications and declarations.

It is alleged that between 1st March 2017 and 28th May 2018, Fisher obtained false documentation including a birth certificate, joint FNPF/FRCA card and a voter card under the name of Charles Miller.

It is alleged that he then used the documentation to open an account with Bred Bank Fiji where cash was deposited in this account which was suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The High Court in Suva in its civil jurisdiction granted a non-conviction based forfeiture order in the sum of $18,030.10 to the State.